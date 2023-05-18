Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.04. Infinite Group shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 500 shares.
Infinite Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.
About Infinite Group
Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.
