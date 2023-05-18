Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Infinera Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
