Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.