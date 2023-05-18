Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.43

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and traded as high as $25.69. Indivior shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2,886 shares.
Indivior Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.35.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indivior (INVVY)
