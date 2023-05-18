Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.12

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.12 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 770966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

About Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.