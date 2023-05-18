IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $482.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

