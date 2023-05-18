ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares in the company, valued at $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

