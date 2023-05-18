Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading Down 0.2%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.51). Approximately 427,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,048,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.60 ($1.51).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Hyve Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,337.78 and a beta of 2.17.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates through Ed Tech and Natural Resources; Retail, Manufacturing, and Engineering; and RetailTech and FinTech segments. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Central Asia, Easter and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.