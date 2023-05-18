Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HURC opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $143.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $54.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.