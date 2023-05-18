Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 5.4%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 908,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,257,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $611.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.04%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

