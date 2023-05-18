HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

Insider Activity

HubSpot Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $485.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $487.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

