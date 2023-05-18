Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $181.51

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.51 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 167.50 ($2.10). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 44,168 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.49. The stock has a market cap of £226.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

