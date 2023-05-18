Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lifted by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,100,000 after buying an additional 73,878 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.34. 712,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.89 and a 200 day moving average of $199.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

