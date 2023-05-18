HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTBI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HTBI opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,916.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP R. Parrish Little sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,810.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $277,916.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,521 shares of company stock valued at $49,074 and sold 46,922 shares valued at $1,380,155. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 77,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

