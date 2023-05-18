Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $310.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.25.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $296.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.