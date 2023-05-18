Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given “Maintains” Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $292.88. 2,293,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,530. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

