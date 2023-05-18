Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.2 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.