Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.2 %
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.