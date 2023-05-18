Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,088.97

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,088.97 ($13.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,178 ($14.76). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($14.59), with a volume of 325,599 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.71) to GBX 1,285 ($16.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.28) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.66) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.03) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.94) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,212.86 ($15.19).

Hiscox Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,570.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29,000.00%.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,437 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($19,332.81). In related news, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.65), for a total transaction of £450,355.30 ($564,142.93). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($19,332.81). Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

