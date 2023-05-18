Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.5 %

HGV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,368. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

