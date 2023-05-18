High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 283,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

High Tide Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

