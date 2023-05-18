High Liner Foods Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

TSE:HLF opened at C$15.17 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.77 and a 1 year high of C$15.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.60.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of C$339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.7928483 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at High Liner Foods

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Scott A. Brison acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,675.00. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

