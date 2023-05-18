HI (HI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $210,741.82

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $210,741.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,299.89 or 0.99967689 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00446358 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $213,571.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

