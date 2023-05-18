HI 1-Day Volume Reaches $226,605.18 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. HI has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $226,605.18 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018047 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,351.62 or 1.00060428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00458092 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $324,746.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

