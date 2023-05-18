Heronetta Management L.P. Sells 93,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Heronetta Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up approximately 0.9% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -716.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.