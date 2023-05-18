Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCCI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $833.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,267,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

