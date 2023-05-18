Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Henry Schein worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.