Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Helvetia Price Performance
Shares of HLVTY opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Helvetia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.
About Helvetia
