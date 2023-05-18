Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Helvetia Price Performance

Shares of HLVTY opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Helvetia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Get Helvetia alerts:

About Helvetia

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Helvetia Holding AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and non-life insurance, and reinsurance business in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, Liechtenstein, and internationally. It offers life insurance products in the areas of investment-linked, group life, and others; non-life insurance products in the areas of property, motor vehicle, health/accident, liability, and transport; and annuity insurance products and pension plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Helvetia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helvetia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.