Head to Head Review: Exelon (NYSE:EXC) and SSE (OTC:SSEZF)

SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating) and Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Exelon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exelon pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 113.91 Exelon $19.31 billion 2.02 $2.24 billion $2.25 17.44

This table compares SSE and Exelon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SSE and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SSE and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A Exelon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exelon beats SSE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

