Head-To-Head Comparison: Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Augmedix and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.10%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $30.93 million 5.12 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -6.08 Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Augmedix and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Iota Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -70.81% -356.50% -61.10% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Augmedix beats Iota Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Iota Communications

(Get Rating)

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

