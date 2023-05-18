HC Wainwright Upgrades Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.63. 202,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

