Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Haynes International Price Performance
HAYN opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $60.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
Read More
