Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

HAYN opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,072 shares of company stock worth $1,770,253. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

