Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.90

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 2271821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

See Also

