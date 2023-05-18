GYEN (GYEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.28 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $39.28 million and approximately $67,504.59 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

