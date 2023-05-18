Guggenheim Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $277.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $3.43 on Monday, hitting $206.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.73. First Solar has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 537.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,629,093. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

