GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ:GSIT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

