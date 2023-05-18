Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $5.65

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 5.6528 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to earn $21.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of ASR traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.98. 34,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.52 and its 200 day moving average is $271.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $179.01 and a 1-year high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

