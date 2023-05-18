Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.03 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

