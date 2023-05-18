Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.03 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.
Featured Articles
