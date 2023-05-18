Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,457 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.6 %

PRGS opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,127. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

