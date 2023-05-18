Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $495.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.