Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 269,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.