Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

