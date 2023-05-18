Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Toro worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Toro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 990.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Toro Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.