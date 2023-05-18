Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys Profile

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.