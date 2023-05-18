Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameriprise Financial Price Performance
Shares of AMP stock opened at $301.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.
Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.