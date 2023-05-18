Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $301.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

