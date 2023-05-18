Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after buying an additional 318,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHM opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.