Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 725.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,477,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,245,000 after buying an additional 431,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

