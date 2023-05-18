Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Perrigo worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perrigo Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Stories

