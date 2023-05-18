Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Gravity Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ GRVY traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $60.98. 1,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $423.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.15. Gravity has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $66.83.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
