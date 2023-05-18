Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Gravity Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GRVY traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $60.98. 1,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $423.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.15. Gravity has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

About Gravity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gravity by 1,822.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

