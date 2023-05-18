Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down to $60.15

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.15, but opened at $55.10. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 948 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.93%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

