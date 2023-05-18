GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GPRO stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

