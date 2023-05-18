Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance
NASDAQ GT traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. 2,349,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,532. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.37 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,879,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,988,000 after buying an additional 773,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after buying an additional 9,121,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.
